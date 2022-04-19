Police: Barn fire leads to road closure in Hamilton Township

LOVELAND, Ohio — A state route is closed due to a barn fire, Hamilton Township police said in a tweet Tuesday morning.
Located between Baxter and Schlottman roads, 10530 S. State Route 48 in Loveland is currently closed. Police are advising the public to use a different route.
🚨ROAD CLOSED🚨 10530 S. St. Rt. 48 (between Baxter Rd & Schlottman Rd) for a barn fire. @HamiltonTwpFR76 is on scene.— HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) April 19, 2022
Please use a different route. @ODOT_Cincinnati @LM_Athletics @LovelandPolice @LovelandNewsOH @WCEMAOhio @LovelandTigers pic.twitter.com/90tazaL93S
WCPO will update this story with more information as it becomes available.