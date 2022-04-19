Watch
Police: Barn fire leads to road closure in Hamilton Township

Hamilton Township Police Department
Posted at 12:50 PM, Apr 19, 2022
LOVELAND, Ohio — A state route is closed due to a barn fire, Hamilton Township police said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Located between Baxter and Schlottman roads, 10530 S. State Route 48 in Loveland is currently closed. Police are advising the public to use a different route.

WCPO will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

