PHOTOS: Winter weather hits the Tri-State

Snow blanketed communities throughout the Tri-State on Sunday night.

Andie Anderson Ohio River Dayton KY.jpeg
The Ohio River in Dayton, KY.Photo by: provided by Andie Anderson
Shyla Renae Lawrenceburg.jpeg
Lawrenceburg, Ind.Photo by: provided by Shyla Renae
Ashley Brossart Cold Spring KY.jpeg
Cold Spring, KYPhoto by: provided by Ashley Brossart
Georgetta Jones Kruse Newport.jpeg
Newport, KYPhoto by: provided by Georgetta Jones Kruse
Karen Ruwan West Chester.jpeg
West Chester, OhioPhoto by: provided by Karen Ruwan
Devin Dolgiej West Chester.jpeg
West Chester, OhioPhoto by: provided by Devin Dolgiej
Linda Pettit Moores Hill IN.jpeg
Moores Hill, Ind.Photo by: provided by Linda Pettit
Kelly Donnelly oakley.jpeg
Oakley in CincinnatiPhoto by: provided by Kelly Donnelly
Jenn Angel Middletown.jpeg
Middletown, OhioPhoto by: provided by Jenn Angel
Jackie Phillips Butler KY.jpeg
Butler, KY in Pendleton CountyPhoto by: provided by Jackie Phillips
Mary Coleman-Marshall West Union OH.jpeg
West Union, OhioPhoto by: provided by Mary Coleman-Marshall
Amber Rae Northside.jpeg
Northside in CincinnatiPhoto by: provided by Amber Rae
Joanne Jewell Hamilton.jpeg
Hamilton, OhioPhoto by: provided by Joanne Jewell
Beth Myers Springboro.jpeg
Springboro, OhioPhoto by: provided by Beth Myers
Ashley Evans Milford.jpg
Milford, OhioPhoto by: provided by Ashley Evans
Kim Vandeweg Delhi.jpg
Delhi, OhioPhoto by: provided by Kim Vandeweg
PJ Okeefe Blue Ash.jpg
Blue Ash, OhioPhoto by: provided by PJ OKeefe
Ramsay Fulbright Ft. Thomas.jpg
Ft. Thomas, KYPhoto by: provided by Ramsay Fulbright
Lee Hunt Westwood.jpg
Westwood in CincinnatiPhoto by: provided by Lee Hunt

