PHOTOS: Striking clouds rolled through the Tri-State ahead of storms

Thunderstorms rolled into the Greater Cincinnati region Saturday, bringing heavy rain and some lightning. But before the storms arrived, some incredible cloud formations rolled in.

East Enterprise Indiana from Kristal Scott.jpg Taken in East Enterprise, IndianaPhoto by: Kristal Scott Adrian Whitsett Delhi Park.JPG The skies above Delhi ParkPhoto by: Adrian Whitsett Above CVG from Dean Moore 2.jpg The skies above CVG airportPhoto by: Dean Moore Above CVG from Dean Moore.jpg The skies above CVG airportPhoto by: Dean Moore Addyston from Matt Lambert 2.jpg Addyston, OhioPhoto by: Matt Lambert Addyston from Matt Lambert.jpg Addyston, OhioPhoto by: Matt Lambert Wendy Sullivan I-275 near Hebron.jpg The view from I-275 near the Hebron exitPhoto by: Wendy Sullivan Melissa Hinkel Aston Oak Golf Club in North Bend.jpg Seen from the Aston Oak Golf Club in North BendPhoto by: Melissa Hinkel Theresa Zubrycki-Seger Alexandria KY.jpg Alexandria, KYPhoto by: Theresa Zubrycki-Seger Tony Fender Independence KY.jpg Independence, KYPhoto by: Tony Fender Tricia Bellamy.jpg Taken on Salem Road near Anderson Township, OhioPhoto by: Tricia Bellamy Susan Pedersen Independence KY.jpg Independence, KYPhoto by: Susan Pedersen Susan Pederson Independence KY 2.jpg Independence, KYPhoto by: Susan Pedersen

