'Perfect night in the summer:' Jazz at the Square summer weekly series

CINAINNATI — As the sun starts to set, the instruments come out every Tuesday at Fountain Square. TheJazz at the Squareis underway now and will continue throughout the summer.

Michael Mavridoglou, a trumpet player, is just one of many musicians playing a set. He’s said jazz music spoke to him at a very young age.

“I remember hearing Miles Davis for the first time and that hit me different,” he shared with a smile.

He said in middle school his older sister introduced him to band class. He gravitated instantly to the trumpet and the rest is history.

“There was no question on which one I wanted to play,” Mavridoglou said.

He grew up in the Queen City so Jazz at the Square, he said, is something very magical.

“I spent so many happy memories growing up here,” he shared. “So getting, being able to play and have my sound reflect off these buildings, being able to play in this really special place to me is great.”

Who else will be performing and when?



Jamey Abersold Quartet | June 25

Justin Dawson Quartet | July 2

Myles Ellington Twitty Quintet | July 9

Phil Tipton Quintet | July 16

Jim Anderson Sextet | July 23

Mike Wade Quintet | July 30

Retro Nouveau | August 6

Marc Fields Quintet | August 13

Eric Wurzelbacher Quartet | August 20

Eric Lechliter/Michael Mavridoglou Trumpet Summit | August 27

Estrado do Sol | September 3

Ricky Nye, Inc. | September 10

Patsy Meyer | September 17

Hank Stephens & Erin Stuckey | September 24

Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley & Ben Tweedt Duo | October 1

Bobby Sharp Trip with Jennifer Ellis | October 8

Mavridoglou said Jazz at the Square creates the perfect summer night for so many. He said good weather, food, drinks and some good music are always a great time.

Jazz at the Square starts at 5 p.m. every Tuesday and wraps up around 7 p.m. For more information, you can visit this website.