Pedestrian struck on I-275 shuts down eastbound lanes

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The eastbound lanes of I-275 Mile Point 78.8 at Taylor Mill shut down after a pedestrian was struck on the roadway. According to GoKY, the far right lane has been reopened, while the other lanes remain closed.

Kenton County dispatch confirmed that the accident happened at approximately 9:13 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time. Taylor Mill police are on the scene, and traffic is being rerouted.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.