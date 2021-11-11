Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by truck at Kroger on Springdale Road

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Eric Clajus
Police investigating pedestrian strike at Kroger in Colerain
Pedestrian hit by pickup truck near Kroger in Colerain
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:52:26-05

COLERAIN, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck in a Kroger parking lot in Colerain on Thursday.

According to police at the scene, a woman was struck walking across the parking lot of the Springdale Road location. She was immediately assisted by the driver. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers from the Colerain Police Department are investigating.

WCPO will update this story.

WCPO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after pedestrian strike on Clifton Springs Avenue
WCPO: Couple killed crossing street in Hyde Park
WCPO: Hyde Park council talks safety improvements for intersection

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.