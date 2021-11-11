Pedestrian hit by truck at Kroger on Springdale Road

COLERAIN, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck in a Kroger parking lot in Colerain on Thursday.

According to police at the scene, a woman was struck walking across the parking lot of the Springdale Road location. She was immediately assisted by the driver. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers from the Colerain Police Department are investigating.

WCPO will update this story.

