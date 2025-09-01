Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PD: One woman killed after shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — One woman is dead after a shooting in Millvale on Sunday afternoon, according to a release from Cincinnati police.

The release says that police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Millvale Court for calls of a shooting. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene, but the victim succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as Taralynn Bowers, 29.

The Homicide Unit arrested Marshee Luther, 25, for Bower's death. Luther appeared in court on Monday morning, where her lawyer entered a not guilty plea, arguing self-defense.

Luther will appear again in court on Thursday for a no-bond hearing.

