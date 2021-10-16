Overnight storms cause damage in several counties, cooler temperatures on the way

We had a ton of storms reports from last night/this morning. National Weather Service is still collecting reports and data before confirming any tornadoes. We can expect to hear more later throughout the day. Watch for more info on reports from Highland , Boone and Kenton Counties. Several reports of trees down in those areas.

For this morning, we're starting off on the cool side. Most of the rain is out of our area with the exception of a few lingering showers. The main weather story for today will be the cooler temperatures. This morning we're almost 15 degrees cooler than this time yesterday. We're also going to be pretty windy. Wind speeds will be 15-20mph throughout the day.

This weekend will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s. We'll gradually warm up throughout the week, hitting the low 70s by mid-week. Looks like we're done with the 80s!

SATURDAY: AM rain Then Mostly sunny High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear Much cooler Low: 42

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy Warmer than Saturday High: 64