OSHP: 2 killed, 1 injured in Warren County crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were killed and one injured in a Saturday night crash in Warren County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 57-year-old woman headed south on State Road 48 struck another vehicle headed east on Lytle Five Points Road. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a wooden utility pole.

The 57-year-old woman was transported from from the scene by Clearcreek Township EMS to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the other vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Warren County Coroner Office.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released by authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the OSHP said.



