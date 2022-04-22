One arrested, another sought for pallet theft from Middletown plastics company

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man has been arrested and one other person is still being sought for stealing pallets from Granger Plastics Company in Middletown.

The company has offered a $500 reward for information identifying the alleged thieves after they were seen on surveillance video loading pallets from the company onto a trailer hitched to an SUV. The theft occurred on April 9 around 5:12 p.m., the company's post said.

On Friday, Middletown police tweeted that a man has been arrested and charged for his participation in the theft. Investigators are still looking for a second person involved, police said.

Robert Hormel was charged for his participation in the theft of pallets from Granger Plastics. Investigators are actively seeking the second individual. If you have any information regarding the theft, contact Detective Mynhier at 425-7720. pic.twitter.com/KWFHMysFkc — Middletown Division of Police (@MPDOhio) April 22, 2022

You can watch the surveillance footage below: