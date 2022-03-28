Omicron BA.2, the COVID-19 subvariant that's spreading across the world: What Ohioans need to know

As Ohio continues to come out of the omicron surge of COVID-19, a subvariant, known as Omicron BA.2, is increasing throughout the world.

“In Ohio we haven’t yet seen much of BA.2,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said. The state’s most recent genomic sequencing data from Jan. 7 to March 8 showed about 2% of omicron cases were from the BA.2. The subvariant has only been detected in two of the watersheds looking at wastewater data in the state.

While BA.2 appears to be more contagious than BA.1, Vanderhoff said the BA.1 subvariant that led to the omicron surge in Ohio and the U.S. offers good protection against BA.2.

“It’s important to understand because BA.1 and BA.2 are so closely related there’s good reason to believe we will not face a BA.2 surge like we did with BA.1,” he said.

With data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing BA.2 cases is assuming a growing percentage of declining COVID-19 cases, the subvariant could increase in Ohio in the coming weeks and months, Vanderhoff said.

BA.2 also has a similar severity and responds to vaccines like the BA.1 subvariant.

Despite preliminary data indicating it's unlikely Ohio will see a surge caused by BA.2, vaccination and getting boosted is still key in preventing the virus from spreading.

“We still have work to do, especially when it comes to boosters,”Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook said. “Vaccines have been proven to dramatically lower the risk of infection and severe illness.”

Though many people who were infected with the omicron variant over the last few months may have some immunity, Cook said it’s not clear how long that will last.

“Infection-acquired immunity is unpredictable,” he said. “...Don’t wait for that next surge to hit. Get vaccinated for what’s next. Boosters continue to be safe and effective and frankly, they can still be the deciding factor between a mild illness and being on a [ventilator].”

Vanderhoff added the state is monitoring data released about a potential low-dose vaccine for children younger than six from Moderna.

However, until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices release guidance, ODH cannot take firm and definitive steps toward planning the vaccine’s distribution.

