Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Clermont County

MILFORD, Ohio — A dump truck driver died Friday in a crash on United States Route 50, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An OSHP officer at the scene early Friday afternoon said the driver, who had been hauling a full load of gravel, drifted over the double-yellow line of U.S.-50 and struck a minivan.

The minivan spun but stopped safely; none of the occupants were injured.

The truck driver died at the scene, where the empty truck lay on its side Friday afternoon.

Officers did not immediately publicize the driver's identity.