Ohio National Guard opens new COVID-19 testing site in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard has set up a new COVID-19 testing site in Montgomery.

The new site on 10021 Weller Road was strategically located to shorten driving distances for people in the area. The site will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ohio Guard has collaborated with Ethos Labs for a site at Riverbend Music Center. Ethos Labs is also running testing locations with Crossroads Church at its Oakley, Mason, West-Side and Florence locations.

PCR testing at these locations is free.

Officials at the labs said they were recently able to get results back to patients within 24 hours, but some labs are seeing delays because of the rising number of tests.

The testing sites are recommending you register online if you can. Ethos Labs test site appointments can be made at their website.

Here is the location of the new Ethos testing site:



RELATED

Omicron surge hitting Cincinnati Children's Hospital, local school districts

Starbucks says it will no longer require workers to get vaccinated

Inside a local COVID-19 unit