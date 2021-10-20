Ohio, Kentucky governors coming to Cincinnati on Friday to push World Cup bid

CINCINNATI — Ohio and Kentucky's governors will be in Cincinnati on Friday to help pitch the city's bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be Cincinnati on Friday to meet with U.S. and international soccer officials. They're expected to tour Paul Brown Stadium, training facilities in the area as well as fan locations.

In July, the Local Organizing Committee led by business executives from Proctor & Gamble, Ohio National, Kroger and American Financial Group announced they were co-chairing the committee to organize a bid for Cincinnati to host the World Cup.

FIFA will expand the field of teams to 48 in 2026, the largest in the tournament's history.

TQL Stadium, while designated for soccer, does not have enough capacity to host World Cup-caliber events.

