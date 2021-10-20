Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ohio, Kentucky governors coming to Cincinnati on Friday to push World Cup bid

Cincinnati is one of 17 U.S. cities competing to host the 2026 World Cup
items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dennis Grombkowski
<p>he World Cup trophy is displayed at the Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at The Konstantin Palace on July 25, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. </p>
World Cup 2026 will be hosted in North America
Posted at 12:07 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 12:07:16-04

CINCINNATI — Ohio and Kentucky's governors will be in Cincinnati on Friday to help pitch the city's bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be Cincinnati on Friday to meet with U.S. and international soccer officials. They're expected to tour Paul Brown Stadium, training facilities in the area as well as fan locations.

In July, the Local Organizing Committee led by business executives from Proctor & Gamble, Ohio National, Kroger and American Financial Group announced they were co-chairing the committee to organize a bid for Cincinnati to host the World Cup.

FIFA will expand the field of teams to 48 in 2026, the largest in the tournament's history.

TQL Stadium, while designated for soccer, does not have enough capacity to host World Cup-caliber events.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.