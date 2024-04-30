Officials to announce details of Tall Stacks-like event coming to riverfront

CINCINNATI — A new, but not-so-new event is coming to the riverbanks of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky in 2025, with city, county and state officials slated to release more details during a Wednesday morning press conference.

America's River Roots — a concept that will feel very familiar to many Tri-Staters — will take place on the Ohio River October 9-12 in 2025, according to a press release.

Sources told WCPO that part of the event will have a similar feel to Cincinnati's blast-from-the-past festival, the Tall Stacks Music, Arts, and Heritage Festival.

The event will be "centered on the Ohio River" and intended to kick off the 250th birthday of the United States, which happens in 2026. America's River Roots will boast "an exciting lineup" of music, food and other cultural attractions along the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky banks of the Ohio River.

On Wednesday at 9 a.m., organizing officials will present more details about the event, including how it fits into the nation's 250th Anniversary celebration, according to the press release.

Among those officials who will be involved in the announcement are Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, and event co-chairs Rick Greiwe, Tim Fogarty and Kelly Kolar.

Greiwe served as the executive director in Cincinnati's bicentennial celebrations in 1988.

While the details of the event remain unknown until the presentation, many Cincinnatians likely remember the Tall Stacks festival, the first of which was held in 1988 to celebrate the Queen City's bicentennial. That festival drew national attention and more than 700,000 people crowded into the riverfront during the three-day event, which featured historic riverboats and brought a late-18th-century feel to the riverfront.

Held in October that year, the first Tall Stacks was so successful — with a Xavier University study at the time claiming it created an economic impact of $30 million — it was brought back and subsequent festivals were held in 1992, 1995, 1999, 2003 and 2006.

America's River Roots aims to recreate similar successes and organizers expect it to "attract hundreds of thousands of people, including many from outside the region, delivering an economic impact of millions of dollars," according to the press release.