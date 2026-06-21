Officers shoot, kill, armed man in Crestview Hills; KSP investigating

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in Crestview Hills that involved the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department, according to a release from KSP.

On Friday night, officers from Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills PD arrived at a residence on University Circle to help the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with an investigation. Upon arrival, Daniel Bolinger, 37, exited the residence armed with a knife.

Just after 11:00 p.m., the officers fired their weapons and shot Bolinger, causing fatal injuries. He was declared deceased at the scene by the Kenton County Coroner's Office.

No other injuries were reported. Kentucky State Police Post 6 in Dry Ridge is investigating the shooting.