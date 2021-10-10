Officer-involved shooting underway in Indiana

SUNMAN, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Ripley County, Indiana Sunday following an officer-involved shooting.

Right now, Indiana State Police are releasing few details.

What we do know is the shooting happened sometime Sunday morning on County Road 900 near Sunman in northern Indiana.

Troopers said no officers were injured.

We are not sure if anyone was arrested or how severe the person's injuries are.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.