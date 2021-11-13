Watch
Officer, driver injured after car slams into back of Springfield Township police cruiser

Posted at 7:19 AM, Nov 13, 2021
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Springfield Township police officer was injured in a crash late Friday night.

Police at the scene said the officer was helping handle a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Springdale Road when a car slammed into the back of the police cruiser.

Both the officer and the driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No one was in the back of the police cruiser, police said.

According to police, impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Police are investigating if weather or slick roads played a role in the crash.

The officer's identity has not been released. We've reached out for an update on the officer's condition but have not heard back.

