Officer, driver injured after car slams into back of Springfield Township police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Springfield Township police officer was injured in a crash late Friday night.
Police at the scene said the officer was helping handle a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Springdale Road when a car slammed into the back of the police cruiser.
Both the officer and the driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
No one was in the back of the police cruiser, police said.
According to police, impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Police are investigating if weather or slick roads played a role in the crash.
The officer's identity has not been released. We've reached out for an update on the officer's condition but have not heard back.