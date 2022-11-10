Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-74 eastbound and westbound shut down after crash near Morgan Road overpass

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
I-74 EB shut down
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 14:01:26-05

CINCINNATI — I-74 westbound and eastbound are shut down after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the Morgan Road overpass just after I-275 splits off.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

West Chester quadruple murder trial: Defense presents case

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!