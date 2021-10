HILLSBORO, Ohio — The National Weather Service will have teams in Highland County to survey damage following overnight storms Friday.

Right now, the NWS has not officially said whether there was a tornado or not in Hillsboro.

There was a downed tree off Kincaid Road near Wright Road and a home on Kincaid had a smashed garage door.

The damage happened after a Tornado Warning was issued in the area in the overnight hours.

We'll continue to update this story as more information comes in.