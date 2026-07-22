NWS: EF1 tornado touched down in Clermont County Tuesday

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Clermont County during a series of storms Tuesday evening.

According to the NWS, a tornado started in Amelia around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and ended around 2:57 p.m. in New Richmond.

The first sign of damage from the tornado was found at the Pierce Reserve & Trails on Pond Run Road, the NWS said. Trees were knocked down in the area, and a home on Mott Road had roof damage.

The NWS said tree limbs were also knocked down along New Richmond Nicholsville Road, and damage was reported at a home near OH-132 and Wildfire Way.