Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NWS: EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County Tuesday

storm file
Storyblocks
storm file
Posted
and last updated

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County during Tuesday's severe storms.

The NWS said the tornado started east of Feesburg in Hamersville around 3:21 p.m. and ended in Hamersville around 3:24 p.m.

According to the NWS, damage from the tornado was seen along State Route 505. Trees were down and multiple pieces were blown off of a roof.

There was also tree damage on Day Road and along Eden Road up to Daugherty Marks Road.

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
NWS: EF1 tornado touched down in Clermont County Tuesday FC Cincinnati returns from World Cup break to face conference leader Vancouver Newport to buy Brass Ass, Brass Bull properties in $3.8M redevelopment deal

Let's find solutions, together! Join us July 29th in Milford