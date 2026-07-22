NWS: EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County Tuesday

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County during Tuesday's severe storms.

The NWS said the tornado started east of Feesburg in Hamersville around 3:21 p.m. and ended in Hamersville around 3:24 p.m.

According to the NWS, damage from the tornado was seen along State Route 505. Trees were down and multiple pieces were blown off of a roof.

There was also tree damage on Day Road and along Eden Road up to Daugherty Marks Road.