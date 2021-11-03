Northbound lanes on I-71 in Warren County closed due to crash

WARREN COUNTY — The northbound lanes on I-71 in South Lebanon are closed Wednesday morning following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said police received the call about the crash around 6:43 a.m. Dispatchers said a vehicle crashed under a truck hauling a horse trailer. One person was trapped.

A medical helicopter responded and flown at least one person out. No word on the person's injuries.

Dispatchers said the highway will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

