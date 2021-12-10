New Life Furniture Bank furnishing new homes and new lives

BLUE ASH, Ohio — New Life Furniture Bank is on a mission - helping families get into furnished homes.

About 60 agencies are working alongside the charity to help it on its mission. The furniture bank - the only one of its kind in the area - serves around 80 zip codes and provides furniture and basic household items to those in need.

Executive Director Dana Saxton said they’re furnishing about 30 homes a week. She expects that volume to continue through the end of the year. But supplying full sets of furniture and home goods to 30 families a week has depleted their warehouse. Saxton said the only have two sofas, a few sets of dining chairs and some miscellaneous items left.

“We delivered to just over 1,000 households (in 2020)," Saxton said. "This year we anticipate delivering nearly 1,400. So certainly many more of our neighbors are being displaced as a result of the pandemic and the need has been very urgent.”

Saxton said they are desperate for donations. To learn more about their mission and how to donate, visit their website.

Donations can be dropped off at the Blue Ash warehouse at 11335 Reed Hartman Highway, Unit 134.

New Life Furniture Bank will also pickup your items for free, but ask that you have the donations set outside your home prior to pickup. A $30 monetary donation to cover fuel costs also helps, but Saxton said it isn't required.

New Life Furniture Bank is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Dropoffs can be made on Saturdays by appointment.

Items that New Life Furniture Bank are in desperate need:

