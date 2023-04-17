New aircraft mechanic school coming to CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Northern Kentucky will soon be home to a new aircraft mechanic training facility.

FEAM Aero, the largest leading provider of aircraft maintenance services in the U.S., has partnered with the Epic Flight Academy to build a new facility at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The official groundbreaking ceremony was Monday morning.

"The opening of this new school at CVG Airport is a significant step towards our goals of helping to expand the aviation maintenance technician workforce and diversifying the industry,” said Cam Murphy, President, of FEAM Aero. “Working with Epic in conjunction with CVG allows FEAM Aero to provide invaluable hands-on experience to all future AMTs by giving them real-world experiences, working on the various aircrafts that enter our hangars, and the ability to work while in school."

Murphy said the school is open to people of all backgrounds but will have a particular focus on transitioning military personnel, women, and minorities.

"We are excited to award up to eight scholarships this inaugural year to those interested in attending,” said Murphy.

According to a press release from CVG, demand is high for qualified aircraft mechanics in the Cincinnati area. CVG serves more than 7 million passengers a year and is one of the fastest-growing cargo airports in the U.S. It offers nonstop passenger flights to more than 50 cities around the world.

CVG CEO Candace McGraw said she is looking forward to the opening of the school.

"Partnering with educational institutions to prepare students for a career in aviation is a priority for us at CVG,” McGraw said. "Together, we will transform lives and unlock new career opportunities for people in our region."

The school is expected to be completed by early 2024 with enrollment at the location to commence soon thereafter

READ MORE

Kentucky woman on journey to visit every county in the stateKings

Island opens Saturday with new food, rides to come

Officials: Hamilton County overdose deaths down for first time in a decade