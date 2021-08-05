Watch
Two stabbed, six held Thursday morning in East Price Hill hostage situation

Adam Schrand
Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department on scene of an incident in East Price Hill.
Posted at 5:01 AM, Aug 05, 2021
CINCINNATI — Two people were stabbed and a total of six people were held in a hostage situation Thursday morning in an East Price Hill residence, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Assistant Chief Col. Michael John said a person held the people against their will in a residence near the intersection of W. 8th Street and Hawthorne Avenue close to Holy Family Church.

Before the situation ended, the suspect set fire to the residence and then surrendered to officers.

First responders transported the two stab victims the hospital. There is no word on the severity of their injuries.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or what led up to the situation.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

