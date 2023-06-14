Cincinnati police, SWAT respond to East Price Hill
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 22:43:41-04
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and SWAT units have responded to McPherson Avenue in East Price Hill.
Officers were seen at the intersection of McPherson and Warsaw avenues before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
At this time, police have not given details on the situation. A WCPO crew is at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.
