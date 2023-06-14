Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNeighborhood_NewsEast Price Hill

Actions

Cincinnati police, SWAT respond to East Price Hill

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
SWAT McPherson Avenue
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 22:43:41-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and SWAT units have responded to McPherson Avenue in East Price Hill.

Officers were seen at the intersection of McPherson and Warsaw avenues before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

At this time, police have not given details on the situation. A WCPO crew is at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
Western & Southern Open closer to leaving Mason after Charlotte council vote CVG passenger frustrated after dozens of British Airways bags left in London Why Ohio is pushing away millions of dollars in solar energy development

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.