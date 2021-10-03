Murder suspect shot himself after leading police on cross-county chase

After leading police on a multi-county pursuit, the suspect in a murder investigation shot and killed himself, according to Steve Irwin, with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police suspected 41-year-old Jason Metcalfe of being involved in the murder of Timothy Vogel, 32, who was found shot to death inside a home on Schlitz Drive in Lake Lorelei.

Metcalfe shot Vogel and stole a 2016 Chevy pickup truck, police said, before leading them on a chase that stretched through several different counties. Once Metcalfe entered Clinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks near State Route 134 and Patch Road in Clark Township.

When Metcalfe's vehicle came to a stop after hitting the sticks, he got out of the car and displayed a weapon, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. Shots were fired and Metcalf was rushed to a hospital, police said.

BCI was requested by the Clinton County Sheriff to investigate a shooting involving law enforcement on Friday night, Irwin said.

An autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County coroner's office ruled the gunshot wound that killed Metcalfe was self-inflicted.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, Irwin said.