Multiple train cars derail in West Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police and Fire crews are currently on scene of a train derailment in West Cincinnati Saturday night.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Police Department, between 8-9 train cars have derailed near West 6th St. and Evans St. around 9 p.m.

Police report that the train does not appear to be carrying hazardous materials.

Police on scene said that the train struck a support for the 6th St. bridge, so it will be closed until ODOT has completed an inspection.

6th St. Viaduct will be closed due to the derailment.

There are no reported injuries.

