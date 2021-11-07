Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Union Township

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 8:13 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 08:13:35-05

UNION TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was killed after Ohio State Highway Patrol said he hit a deer and crashed in Union Township overnight.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:37 a.m. on Fisher Road, near Mad River Road, in Union Township.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed Brain Camp, 58, of New Vienna was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle eastbound when he hit a deer. The motorcycle overturned and left the road.

Highland County Coroner's Office pronounced Camp dead at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.