Motorcyclist dead, thrown off I-71 after hitting concrete wall

Police said a 36-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on the Ridge Avenue ramp to southbound Interstate 71 when he lost control.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 15, 2024
CINCINNATI — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Sunday night, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police said a 36-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on the Ridge Avenue ramp to southbound Interstate 71 when he lost control.

The driver hit a concrete wall and was thrown off of I-71, into a wooded area, police said.

CPD said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver was wearing a helmet, CPD said.

The motorcyclist's identity is unknown at this time.

Police are asking witnesses to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

