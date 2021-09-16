Increase in extreme storms could mean change in plans for city of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati's City Manager's Office will host a virtual town hall Thursday evening to discuss responses to natural disasters and extreme weather events that can impact Cincinnati residents and properties.

The last time a meeting of this kind happened was back in 2016. That year, 4 inches of rain fell in a single day and caused flash flooding in several Cincinnati neighborhoods.

Nationally, the United States has seen dozens of events environmental experts consider "disaster" level weather incidents, with eight that have incurred more than $1 billion in damage and recovery costs each, as of July, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. From the start of 2021 to May, Hamilton County saw 10 events considered to be weather disasters, according to the agency's count.

The virtual meeting will feature officials from the City Manger's Office, the Metropolitan Sewer District, the Stormwater Management Utility, the Office of Environmental Sustainability, the Buildings and Inspections Department, and other response agencies. Each one will discuss their role in the event of extreme weather and ways residents can protect their property.

The Extreme Storms Virtual Town Hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. on Zoom. Click here for the link to the meeting.