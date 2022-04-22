Milford's Roundbottom Recycling offering more for aluminum cans to honor Earth Day

MILFORD, Ohio — A Milford business expects its biggest day in years thanks to an Earth Day special offering people almost twice the going rate for aluminum cans.

Only on April 22 is Round Bottom Recycling offering $1/lb. for cans ready for recycling.

Lonnie Wilson, an employee at Roundbottom, said he remembered that more than 330 people cashed in on their cans in one day the last time the business offered this much for them in 2012.

“We’re all in a good market right now,” Wilson said. “The economy is needing aluminum, copper, brass to rebuild the world to recycle and Earth Day is the biggest recycling day of the year.”

Owner Zach Moore said business is way up right now as people are getting top dollar on every kind of metal they are bringing in.

“Aluminum cans, lead acid batteries out of cars and lawn mowers, old appliances, painted siding, aluminum siding off the houses, insulated copper wires, brasses, copper pipe," Moore said. "Pretty much if its metal we’re going to take it. We’re going to buy it from you."

Moore said he will go back to offering 60 cents per pound for aluminum cans after Earth Day, but said he predicts business will remain brisk in this economy.

