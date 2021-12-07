Middletown schools, teachers union agree on new contract

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools and the Middletown Teachers Association came to an agreement on a two-year contract on Tuesday, according to a press release from the district.

The new contract is for two years and is retroactive to July 1, 2021.

"The contract included a 3-percent salary increase this school year (from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022) with a cost of living adjustment increase along with other language items," the release said.

The contract also included two ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) payments.

"This agreement gives our community confidence we can work together for what's best for our staff and students," Middletown Board of Education President Chis Urso said.

Last month, 120 Middletown teachers had rallied outside the high school after MTA leaders filed an unfair labor practice charge against the district.

