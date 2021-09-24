Middletown football game moved after shooting, pellet gun incidents this week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Friday's Middletown football game has been moved out of the city because of recent neighborhood incidents.

Middletown Schools announced Thursday night that the game against Colerain High School that was originally to be played at Barnitz Stadium has been moved to Colerain. The decision came at the recommendation of Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“This decision comes after multiple recent incidents in our neighborhoods. While decisions like these are never fun or easy, it is our duty to ensure the safety of our students, spectators, and visitors,” the district’s post says.

Anyone who knows something about any of the incidents is asked to call Middletown police dispatch at 513-425-7700.

Two teens, ages 15 and 17, were shot Thursday afternoon on Louis Place. They are being treated at a Dayton hospital, and two suspects were taken into custody by police.

This story was first published by WCPO media partner, The Journal-News.