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Meet Raja, the Cincinnati Zoo's newest elephant!

Raja elephant Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati Zoo's newest member of its Elephant Trek, Raja!
Raja elephant Cincinnati Zoo
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The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed a new 5-ton bull elephant from the St. Louis Zoo to its Elephant Triek.

He arrived on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan.

According to the zoo, Raja has already sired calves at the St. Louis Zoo but can't sire any more because the breeding-age females are related to him.

"We hope that he will hit it off with the eligible females in Cincinnati and that our herd will grow," the Cincinnati Zoo said.

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