Medical emergency delays Reds Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI — The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade was momentarily delayed Tuesday after a medical emergency took place along its route.

The emergency took place on Race Street with only a few floats left to pass by around 1:45 p.m. It came during a large gap in the flow of the parade, leading to a slight delay and some to believe the parade was over. Many parade-goers started to leave as a result.

WCPO learned the individual who received medical attention was conscious at the scene. No further details were immediately available.

The parade began Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the top of Race Street near Findlay Market, headed south on Race and turned east on 5th Street. Despite the halt in movement and time delay, the parade finished its route near Taft Theatre shortly after 2 p.m. as planned.

The 2022 parade marked the first Reds Opening Day parade since the pandemic ruined plans in 2020 and 2021. It featured familiar faces such as Hall of Famer Barry Larkin and Reds announcer Marty Brennaman. The parade also featured over 130 organizations.

The Reds are set to begin their two-game, home-opener series against the Cleveland Guardians at 4:10 p.m. Ahead of the game’s start, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the first pitch to head coach Zac Taylor. Bengals wide receiver and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase will also present Reds second basemen Jonathan India with his NL Rookie of the Year award.