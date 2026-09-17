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Measles exposure reported at Cincinnati Children's Emergency Department

Measles case
Cynthia Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AP
This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center.
Measles case
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CINCINNATI — A measles exposure was reported at Cincinnati Children’s Emergency Department on Monday, the Cincinnati Health Department (CHD) told WCPO on Thursday.

The exposure occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday when two people from out of state visited the emergency department with symptoms similar to measles. Test results later confirmed they had measles and were contagious during their time at Cincinnati Children’s.

CHD identified two windows when exposure was possible:

  • From 5:40 p.m. to 7:48 p.m. on Sept. 14
  • From 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 14 to 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 15

The potential exposure was limited to the public areas of the Cincinnati Children’s Emergency Department. CHD specifically noted that the exposure areas “DOES NOT” include anywhere else at Cincinnati Children’s.

CHD and Cincinnati Children’s are contacting individuals who may have been exposed. No active measles cases have been reported in Cincinnati, and the two people with measles have returned to their home state.

“Anyone who believes they are displaying measles symptoms should contact their medical provider immediately and should NOT go to healthcare facility without contacting it first for instructions,” CHD wrote.

CHD recommends people receive vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella, and advises individuals to contact their medical provider regarding vaccination.

Click here for more information about measles.

Contact CHD at (513) 357-7462 if you believe you may have been exposed to measles.

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