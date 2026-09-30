McCollister bench trial underway days after ex-partner convicted on child sex crimes charges

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WARREN COUNTY, Ohio. — A Warren County man is on trial, accused of involvement in the drugging and rape of a 5-year-old.

Tony McCollister's bench trial is underway less than a week after his former partner, Erica Grove, was convicted on a number of sex crimes — but found not guilty on the same alleged drugging and rape of the child that McCollister is also denying involvement in. McCollister has already pleaded guilty to a number of child pornography charges and sexual conduct with animals.

Watch: Tony McCollister Bench Trial Day 2

Tony McCollister Bench Trial Day 2

The lead detective on the case spent hours testifying about interviews conducted with McCollister. The detective said McCollister was seemingly cooperative while sharing details of alleged abuse that he says took place at the hands of Grove at McCollister's request, along with thousands of messages between the pair.

Prosecutors have relied heavily on disturbing and graphic text messages in both bench trials.

Grove's defense claimed the messages were just role play, and McCollister's defense took a similar approach during cross-examination Tuesday.

"It's not a crime for people to have fantasies right? No. It's not a crime for people to have fantasies that most of us find kind of gross for the lack of a better word? No."

McCollister's defense also argued that he has a long history of mental illness that could have led him to falsely confess during the interviews.

"So that's a crime by Erica, nothing in there in the role of Tony? No."

The detective's testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday. Grove is still awaiting sentencing, which is now scheduled for November 10th.

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