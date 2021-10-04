Man who sued for use of Ivermectin to treat COVID dies

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio — A Fairfield Township man whose wife sued for the right to treat him with Ivermectin has lost his battle with COVID-19.

Jeffrey Smith died on September 25, according to Webster Funeral Home.

Smith's case was in the national spotlight after a court order allowed him treatment with the drug at UC West Chester.

After Smith, the hospital was allowed to stop offering the drug.

Smith's family declined to speak to WCPO, but in his obituary, it says family and friends will miss his "smile, advice and sense of humor."

Smith was admitted in July and put on a ventilator in August.

Julie Smith said that she wanted her husband to have Ivermectin because it gave her hope.

"It just gave me hope that was something to try," Julie Smith said during the trial. "That I didn't have to sit there and let him just die."

But the drug has had no support from science as a treatment for COVID, and the FDA has not authorized its use. There are multiple clinical trials ongoing to test its effectiveness, according to the National Institutes of Health, but the CDC has warned against using the drug as a treatment for COVID, saying it's not an anti-viral drug and could have consequences if not used correctly.

Many have asked for the drug anyway over the past few months.

"Any loss of life, any death from COVID-19 , is something we consider to be tragic," Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health said.

Dr. Vanderhoff noted that there are other treatments that are approved for use, but says the best option for now, is vaccination.

