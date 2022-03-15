Man who sought babysitting jobs convicted of possessing child pornography

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for possessing child pornography, according to a press release from United States Attorney Kenneth Parker's office.

Ryan McConnell was arrested by federal agents in December 2020 after undercover FBI agents in El Paso, Tx. found him through Kik messenger. McConnell was part of a group called "Toddlers," in which members of the group distributed hundreds of images and videos depicting children being raped, court documents state.

Officials said they discovered child pornography depicting both pre-pubescent and pubescent boys engaged in sexually explicit conduct on McConnell's phone.

McConnell sought babysitting work from 2010 to 2020 through several websites, including SitterCity.com, Care.com and Craigslist. Federal officials said he may have used other sites as well.

He held three different SitterCity.com accounts and created at least 20 ads on Craigslist offering childcare and babysitting services as recently as October 2020, the press release said. He was accepting jobs under the alias of "Bryan S."