Man pleads guilty in death of University of Dayton student, Moeller grad

DAYTON, Ohio — A New Lebanon man charged in the death of a University of Dayton student has pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide.

Kyler Carlile, 31, pleaded no contest Friday to a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide in connection to the death of Cincinnati native Michael Currin. The 19-year-old died days after he fell from the back of Carlile's pickup truck in September 2020, authorities said. Carlile also pleaded guilty to failure to stop after an accident.

Currin, a Moeller High School graduate, was walking from campus to pick up a pizza at a restaurant on Wayne Avenue when he accepted a ride from Carlile. While driving one of his passengers home, Carlile noticed Currin was no longer in the bed of his truck. He drove back and saw Currin lying in the street, but prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. said he did not stop to help or call 911.

Heck said in a statement that Currin's death was a "tragic accident."

"The police investigation found no indication the defendant was driving recklessly or was impaired. The law does require the operator of a motor vehicle stop after an accident and remain there until authorities arrive. We extend our deepest sympathies and the victim and his family are in our prayers.”

Carlile could be sentenced to up to 180 days in jail for each offense and his driver's license could be suspended for at least six months.

