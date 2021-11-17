Man killed after crashing into utility pole in Hamilton

HAMILTON — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Hamilton.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Police said officers responded to the crash on Tylersville Road just before 3 a.m.

The road remains closed between Mourning Dove and Hamilton Enterprise Parkway. Police said the road will remain closed for several hours.

Police said the man slid across the road and hit an utility pole. He was trapped inside the vehicle after the utility pole snapped in half.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man's identity will not be released until family is notified. We do know the man was 33 years old.