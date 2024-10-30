Man impersonated Hamilton cop and ‘detained’ Fairfield student, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 36-year-old Cincinnati man arrested Friday afternoon in Hamilton is accused of impersonating a police officer and detaining a Fairfield High School student.

Police were called to the area of Gateway Boulevard and Wildbranch Road where Bradley Pyles reportedly “did restrain the liberty” of the student, who was placed in handcuffs around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

Pyles reportedly displayed a gold badge during the incident, according to a Hamilton police report. The victim was a 14-year-old boy, according to the police report.

Pyles, who lives in the Clifton area of Cincinnati, was arraigned Monday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court on felony charges of abduction and impersonating a peace officer and remains held on $3,500 bail in the Butler County Jail. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

