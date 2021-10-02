Man found dead with gun shot wounds near Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI — A 59-year-old male was found dead on 655 W. Mehring Way early Saturday morning near the Brent Spence Bridge.

Silverio Moody Jr., 59, was found dead at approximately 1:05 a.m. by responding police officers. Police were notified after receiving reports of a person down in the roadway.

"Upon arrival, responding officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Five personnel responded and determined to the victim to be deceased," Cincinnati police stated in a press release. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The release said the investigation into Moody's homicide is ongoing. The department is asking persons with information related to his death to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

