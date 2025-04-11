Man faces involuntary manslaughter for selling drugs that led to an overdose death

CINCINNATI — A man is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, for selling the drugs that caused another man's fatal overdose, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced Thursday.

Pillich said 42-year-old Adam Rich has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Rich is accused of selling fentanyl and methamphetamines to a 39-year-old Green Township man, who died from an overdose. According to the prosecutor's office, Rich communicated with the man in the weeks before his death "regarding the sale of drugs." Texts also show Rich sold drugs to the man within four hours of his death, Pillich's office said.

WCPO spoke with Pillich on Friday and asked her about the charges.

"Getting a drug dealer for involuntary manslaughter because of him dealing fentanyl, that's huge," said Pillich. "And I have to thank the heroin task force for the years of work they did putting together and preserving evidence and chasing down leads, lots of false leads, of course, in this case."

Court documents say the alleged victim was Tyler Brewer, and that he died on June 5, 2022. The documents say evidence of Brewer's connection to Rich was found on Brewer's cell phone.

Rich's DNA was also identified on a paper fold containing white powder that was found at the scene of Brewer's death.

Rich is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center.