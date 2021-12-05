Watch
Man dies following shooting Saturday evening in West Price Hill

Rob Pieper
Amanda Place shooting
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 05, 2021
CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting Saturday evening in West Price Hill.

Cincinnati Police responded to a call of a man shot on the 1200 block of Amanda Place around 5:11 p.m. When officers arrived, police said they found Delon Robinson, 23, with a gunshot wound.

Robinson was taken to the UC Medical Center where police said he later died from his injuries.

Police said Robinson is the 86th homicide victim this year.

Anyone with any information about the murder are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.

