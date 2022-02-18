Fire causes major damage at 'iconic' Maysville roller rink

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Gusty winds played a part in the fire that caused major damage to the Maysville Roller Rink.

According to a press release, the Maysville Fire Department responded to the fire on the 300 block of Lexington Street shortly before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 17. The department received reports of heavy smoke coming from the building. Firefighters began battling the fire as it spread through the rear of the building.

The department said the fire spread quickly due to gusty winds. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the roller rink and kept it from spreading to adjacent homes and businesses.

As of 7:30 a.m, crews were still at the building waiting for excavation equipment to arrive so it could access smaller, hidden fires underneath the roller rink floor.

The department reported no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"It's a sad day in Maysville," the department stated on its official Facebook page. "MFD responded to the iconic Maysville Roller Rink just before midnight. The fire followed several calls for possible transformer or electrical fires during high wind gusts in the area. Thanks to (the) Washington Volunteer Fire Department with the assistance of Tower 127, and Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department for responding with their rehab unit."

Maysville fire responded to 32 calls for emergency service during the 24-hour shift that included the roller rink fire.

