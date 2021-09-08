Lytle Tunnel closure begins Wednesday, continues through Friday night

CINCINNATI — Those who regularly drive through the Lytle Tunnel on Interstate 71 take note -- crews will close the tunnel starting this evening for regularly scheduled maintenance.

The tunnel's northbound I-71 lanes will close at the I-71/75 split from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

While the tunnel is closed in the northbound direction, I-71 traffic will be detoured via I-75 North to S.R. 562/Norwood Lateral and I-71.

The closure also will affect the following access points along the way:

Second Street entrance ramp to I-71 North in Cincinnati will be closed; crews will route traffic by way of the Fifth Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71.

Fourth Street entrance ramp to I-71 North in Covington will be closed; crews will route traffic by way of the Twelfth Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71.

Access to the tunnel from eastbound Fort Washington Way (I-71/U.S. 50) will be prohibited; however, U.S. 50 East will remain open.

The southbound lanes of I-71 starting at exit 2 and through the tunnel will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday overnight.

When the tunnel is closed southbound, traffic will be detoured by way of I-471 and I-275 West to I-71/I-75 or via the Norwood Lateral and I-75 South.

During that work, crews also will close the following ramps:

U.S. 42/Eden Park Drive entrance ramp to I-71 South will be closed, and motorists may follow the Liberty Street entrance ramp to southbound I-471 and follow I-71 detour.

Third Street exit ramp to I-71 South will be closed, and motorists detour via Gilbert Avenue/Reading Road to access downtown.

For more information visit www.ohgo.com.