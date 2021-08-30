Locals respond to help those in need in Ida's wake

As Ida is downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, some in the Tri-State are preparing to offer help to those in need.

Two people from the Colerain Township Fire Department are on their way to Louisiana to assist in rescue and recovery efforts. One is with Ohio Task Force One, which is already in Louisiana, and the other is with the Department of Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Indiana Task Force One is also in Louisiana. On Sunday they helped evacuate people from the area of the storm, and they drivers who ran out of gas and were stranded.

All of New Orleans is without power, but there is no word yet on if Duke Energy will respond to the area.

Officials with Matthew 25 said they are waiting to see where help is needed the most before they assembling their team and supplies.